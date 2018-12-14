Exotic Plants Make the Perfect Gift

Exotic Plants is a local, family owned business like no other in Sacramento. For more than 45 years they have brought the largest variety of premium indoor plants and plant knowledge to the greater Sacramento area. Although known for their exotic plants, the business is far more than a retail plants store, they do commercial and residential plant-care services, temporary plant rentals, and décor for anything from restaurants, weddings, and other events. After more than four decades of success they are revamping and moving their business to 1525 Fulton Avenue, a much larger location between Arden and Hurley. Visit their website www.ExoticPlantsLtd.com for information about their grand opening in early 2019.
More info:
Exotic Plants Ltd
ExoticPlantsLtd.com
Facebook: @ExoticPlants
Twitter: @ExoticPlants
Instagram: @Exoticplantsltd