Hope for the Completion of Elk Grove’s Ghost Mall Dwindling

ELK GROVE - The future of Elk Grove’s so-called Ghost Mall is now in limbo after the uncompleted mall’s owner, the Howard Hughes Corporation, let a development agreement with the city expire.

The mall property near Highway 99 and Grant Line Road has stood partially completed for over 10 years after the original developer went bankrupt during the Great Recession.

Visible from the freeway, it’s been a curiosity and an eyesore for more than a decade.

Four years ago, the Howard Hughes Corporation released plans for a 100-outlet store anchored by a Macy’s Department Store and a 14-screen theater complex.

But several opening dates were postponed and with the end of the development agreement there seems to be no timeline for the project to be completed.

“It’s a disappointment. It (would be) a magnate for other businesses,” said Oscar O’Con, Sr. President of the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce.

In recent years, shopping malls have had a hard time competing with online retailers. The prospect of a new casino planned for parts of the mall and the property next door apparently wasn’t too enticing to the owner.

“The city has really done everything it can to put the Howard Hughes Corporation in a position to develop the property. As the property owner though, they have the ultimate choice whether to move forward or not,” said Elk Grove City spokesperson Kristyn Laurence.

Laurence said developing it for other uses requires a change in the current zoning for a regional mall.

The Hughes Corporation can also choose to sell the land or do nothing as has been the case for the last decade.