Kings and Warriors Fans Agree, the Match-Up was Quite Entertaining

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO – FOX40 caught up with basketball fans ahead the Sacramento Kings’ highly anticipated game against the Golden State Warriors.

As players walk toward the Golden One Center, Fans decked out in their team jerseys lined up outside.

Matthew Gartner brought his son Gavin to cheer on the Warriors as they faced the Kings Friday night.

“Well it was his first game,” said Gartner. “He’s been bugging me for a couple of years and basically, at this point in time he asked Santa Claus, and before Christmas, he came.”

Sunny Lofton is a season ticket holder. He’s watched the Sacramento Kings evolve throughout the years.

“It’s going to be hard to face the warriors but the youth that we have, the depth that we have on the bench eager to get on the floor, I think we’re going to be alright tonight,” said Lofton.

As the players hit the court, both teams in good standing, fans were ready to cheer them on.

“We are so confident in our team, we have a lot of teamwork we have chemistry, we have that hometown court advantage,” said Kings fan, Alison James.”

For even the youngest fans like Gavin the game was exciting.

Gavin said, “seeing the warriors and being in the fifth row,” was the most exciting for him.

It’s a matchup - many have been waiting to see.

“I expect to have a competitive game, so it should be entertaining,” said Warriors fan Karama Morris.