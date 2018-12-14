Sandy Hook Elementary School Evacuated Over Bomb Threat on Sixth Anniversary of Shooting

NEWTON, Conn. – Newtown Police say a bomb threat caused Sandy Hook Elementary School to be evacuated.

Thursday, there were a rash of bomb threats throughout the country, but police say they aren’t related, and that the threat was specific to the school.

Police say that the school was evacuated, and a sweep was conducted. The school superintendent decided that in the best interest for the faculty and students, it would be best to dismiss them for the day.

Police do not believe it was a credible threat, but they are still investigating where it came from.

The bomb threat comes on the six year mark of the Sandy Hook tragedy.

Sandy Hook Elementary School was evacuated this morning while a threat is being investigated by our police dept. Please stand with our community as we attempt to survive another tragic anniversary. #EndGunViolence #SandyHookStrong pic.twitter.com/qNsXADnoPr — Newtown Action (@NewtownAction) December 14, 2018

My heart is breaking. https://t.co/6OUZVpYJFx — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 14, 2018