Shriners Hospital Gets Delivery of Donated Gifts for Kids

SACRAMENTO – Today, Shriners Hospitals for Children received a huge delivery, thanks to you all at home.

FOX40’s Holiday Toy Drive was a huge success and Friday, Big-O-Tires and Mountain Mikes Pizza made the drop off.

was there to see how many toys we collected and how this will help families this holiday season.

Christmas is in the air at Shriners Hospitals for Children,

You have the carolers caroling, a greeting from Saint Nick, and of course you got the toys, hundreds of toys all donated by you.

“The kids that come here are special every kid here is special, and we do everything that we can to make sure that their holidays are indeed special,” said Joseph Ramos, special events coordinator.

“This is always on the calendar something we look forward to every year and bringing the gifts here and seeing the wonderful turnout and everyone participating its fantastic,” said David Lynch, with Big O Tires.

“Some of our franchisees, the store owners are calling saying come get our toys they are filling up the dining room and so we brought them to our office, we have a store room in our office that looks like this. This is awesome,” Dave Laursen from Mountain Mikes Pizza said.

From now until Christmas, you’ll see a beautiful tree surrounded by toys and Saint Nick says every child here is on the nice list.

“There’s a lot of excitement in the air there have been some kids that have been peaking and seeing what’s going on. So they know that something good is brewing and they just gonna have to wait until the 25th,” said Ramos.

We collected so many toys, Shriners said they will save a few for birthdays too.

So, until the presents are handed out to each kid…we all want to say to you at home:

Thank you!