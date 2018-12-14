Stockton Student Walking to School Fights Off Attacker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- An attempted sexual battery investigation is underway in Stockton after a teen told police a man tried to grab her Thursday morning at William Long Park.

Administrators at Weston Ranch High School say one of their students was attacked while she was walking to school. There was an increased police presence at the campus on Friday.

Those who know the girl say that she was grabbed from behind. Fortunately, she was able to fight off her attacker and she was able to safely get to school and report the attempted assault.

"A little nervous because I have like little brothers and sisters and now I’m like really scared for their safety at the park,” said New Vission high school student Montae Charles.

The would-be attacker was last seen near Great Valley Elementary School, officials said.

Parents are planning to speak to their kids as the police investigate.