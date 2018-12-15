Female Juvenile Killed in Turlock Crash Involving an Alleged Drunk Driver

TURLOCK — A 21-year-old man has been arrested for vehicular manslaughter and DUI after a deadly crash in Turlock near 100 E. Monte Vista Avenue around 7 p.m. Friday.

When Turlock Police officers arrived to the crash scene, they found a white Toyota with two people inside. One person had been ejected from the vehicle.

One juvenile female was pronounced dead at the scene, a second juvenile female was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries and an adult female was transported with life threatening injuries.

Kevin Solis Hernandez admitted to driving a black Toyota truck that had been found nearby crashed into a carport and parked vehicle.

Hernandez was found outside the truck with minor injuries.

He was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail.

The crash is still under investigation so anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Tony Argueta at 209-668-5550 ext. 6738.