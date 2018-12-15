Police: Armed Suspect Still at Large after Carjacking, Pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- Elk Grove police are searching for a suspect they say attempted to carjack one driver, before successfully carjacking another at gunpoint.

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Chablis Way. It all started after police got a call about three people shoplifting from Walmart.

People say just a few minutes after, they heard police sirens and then reports of the incident.

The street was full of people when the truck came flying down the road.

Home surveillance footage captured the driver in a tan truck speeding down a residential dead-end street.

Daniel Moreno was at his home when he heard the screeching tires outside. He says the truck was going between 40 and 50 mph.

“It flew by super-fast beyond neighborhood speed,” said Moreno.

Elk Grove police say they pulled over the three accused shoplifting suspects as they were exiting the store - detaining two.

“As they were detaining the second subject in that vehicle, the third person jumped into the driver’s seat and took off from officers,” said officer Jason Jiminez.

Jiminez says police stopped pursuing the truck after the suspect started to drive erratically. But he says officers received a tip that the truck was parked in front of a home on Moreno’s street.

“The suspect saw our officers and took off running into the backyard of a residence,” Jiminez said.

Police say the suspect then jumped over a fence which Moreno described as being “pretty high [with] razor wire on top.”

“Suspect was able to flee in the victim’s vehicle, victim [was] not injured,” Jiminez stated.

While officers say they did find drugs along with stolen merchandise in the suspect’s truck, and a magazine from a gun left next to the stolen car, people Chablis Way are hoping he’s caught soon.

“Luckily there were no children around because I guarantee one of them would have got hit,” Moreno said.

Police say the suspect is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, call police.