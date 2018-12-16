14-Year-Old Found Shot in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Deputies are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Shaun Hampton reports around 3:30 p.m. Sunday a call came in about a wounded teen.

The boy with the non-life threatening gunshot wound was at a South Sacramento home on Burns Way, according to Hampton. He was later hospitalized.

Investigators believe the teen may have been shot in Rancho Cordova. Hampton could not provide any additional details and says they are still investigating.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates on this shooting investigation.