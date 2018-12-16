Fan Falls Over Railing, Lands Headfirst During Fight at Kings-Warriors Game

SACRAMENTO — A fight between fans at Friday night’s game between the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors landed one man in the hospital while the other was arrested.

Sacramento Police Sgt. Vance Chandler reports the two intoxicated men were cheering on different teams during the game at the Golden 1 Center.

At one point, one of the men was pushed by the other, causing him to fall over a rail, according to Chandler. He fell more than 10 feet then landed headfirst on concrete.

The man who fell was hospitalized with major injuries.

Chandler says 39-year-old Douglas Zeidman was arrested following the fight. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of felony assault then released Saturday.