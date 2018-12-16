Investigation Underway for Apparent Murder-Suicide in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE – Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two adults were found on Elk Grove Boulevard, near Interstate-5.

Police were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning after callers reported a vehicle parked on the shoulder of the eastbound roadway.

Callers said the female victim was lying in the road, next to the vehicle’s open driver-side door. The male victim was reported slumped over in the passenger seat.

Elk Grove police and medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the female victim to a local hospital, she later died as a result of her injuries.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Both victims suffered from gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The names of the deceased will not be released until the Sacramento Coroner’s Office identifies the victims and notifies their next of kin.

Detectives say, because of evidence collected at the scene and witness statements, they are treating the investigation as a murder-suicide and believe it was an isolated incident. Police are not searching for any other suspects.