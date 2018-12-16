Loved Ones Mourn Girl Killed by Suspected Drunken Driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK -- Bouquets of flowers and a yellow cross marked the spot of a horrific crash that killed one teen and seriously injured two others.

Those who knew the Dutcher Middle School eighth-grader say sunflowers were her favorite.

The crash happened Friday night in Turlock near the intersection of Geer Road and East Monta Vista Avenue.

“I was driving by and all of a sudden I heard the sirens and stuff. So right away they closed the street,” Shareil Givagivood said.

Givagivood says he didn't witness the deadly crash happen but says he saw the aftermath.

“By the time I got over here the helicopter landed within a couple minutes," Givagivood said. "Firefighters started cutting the car and all that to take the passengers out and one of the passengers she was ejected."

Turlock police say a woman in the car was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while a second, seriously injured juvenile was also rushed to the hospital.

“The car was not noticeable. I could not tell what type of a car it is,” Givagivood expressed.

The force of the collision sent the driver of the suspected truck slamming into a carport.

Officers arrested the 21-year-old driver, Kevin Soils Hernandez, on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and DUI.

A Turlock district spokeswoman says grief counselors will be at Dutcher Middle School Monday to help students who are trying to deal with this tragic loss.