Suspects in Police Custody after High-Speed Chase, Manhunt

SACRAMENTO – Three suspects are in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase and subsequent manhunt.

It started early Sunday morning in Natomas, where police responded to a noise call from a house party.

They witnessed at least one man shooting in the neighborhood, hitting cars and homes.

Then three suspects took off in a car. Skid marks were left from where the suspects’ vehicle lost control and crashed into a fence in a neighborhood park.

Two suspects were taken into custody; the other led police on a manhunt. That's when an early morning phone call shook Peter Doljanin from his sleep.

“She says, 'Don’t go outside. There’s a criminal around Arden Park,'” Doljanin said.

The manhunt was underway in his neighborhood near Arden Park.

“And I heard helicopters,” said Doljanin.

Police were searching for the third suspect, who was armed and dangerous. Officials say they ordered “some evacuations in the area” before conducting “a lengthy and systematic search.”

For several hours, SWAT, police officers, and sheriff’s deputies searched for the suspect, until Doljanin got a knock on his door.

“They said they had detected a heat source in the backyard and (asked if it was) OK for them to go back there,” Doljanin said.

He let investigators into his backyard, where the police K-9 went straight toward a wood pile.

“He started barking at the pile and I thought, ‘Well, I guess there’s something back there,’” Doljanin expressed.

The suspect was found hiding under a tarp.

No bystanders were hurt.

Police have not yet released the names of the suspects.