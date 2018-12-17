2 Deadly Wrong Way Crashes Reported near Same Sutter County Intersection

SUTTER COUNTY — The CHP reported two collisions claimed the lives of three people Monday near the same Sutter County intersection.

Just after midnight, the CHP says a 55-year-old Berry Creek man was driving south on Highway 99 just north of Riego Road when his 2004 Chevrolet drifted off the road and hit a callbox.

It veered across the highway and into the northbound lanes of Highway 99, where it was struck by a 2015 Volkswagen.

The crash killed the man at the scene, according to the CHP, and the woman driving the Volkswagen was later hospitalized.

According to the CHP, two drivers were killed in a multi-car crash later that afternoon around 4:30.

A 47-year-old Yuba City woman was driving eastbound on Riego Road just east of Highway 99. Her Hyundai Tucson drifted onto the right shoulder before it swerved back into the roadway, traveling the wrong direction.

The CHP reports her car struck an 18-year-old driver’s Ford F350 head-on.

A 53-year-old Roseville man, who had been driving behind the woman, crashed into her after the head-on collision.

The CHP reports the woman and the 53-year-old man died at the scene. The teenager sustained minor injuries.

Investigations into the deadly collisions are still ongoing, according to the CHP.