After Surviving Camp Fire, Feline Brothers are Adopted by Grass Valley Family

LINCOLN — The two kittens that survived the Camp Fire have finally found a place to call home.

Phoenix and Ash were found in a horse trailer in Concow after the Camp Fire tore through the area, according to FieldHaven Feline Center.

Phoenix was found with burned fur and whiskers after protecting his brother, who had suffered from dehydration. The feline brothers had to be nursed back to health under the care of a foster mother.

FieldHaven says the two were adopted together last Friday after the rescue center picked a family through an essay process.

They’ve quickly settled into their new Grass Valley home with owners Robin and Greg, according to the feline center.

“I heard a crash and thought ‘What are the boys up to?'” Robin told FieldHaven. “They’re super frisky and 100% kitten.”

The two feline brothers also have two cats and a dog to play with.

You can follow their new adventure here.