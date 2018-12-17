Butane Honey Oil Lab Discovered in Lodi Business; 11 Arrested

LODI — Detectives discovered a Lodi business was hiding a butane honey oil lab Thursday and arrested 11 people as a result.

Lodi police detectives were going to inspect Fly-N-High LLC on Black Diamond Way, which had an expired building permit, according to the Lodi Police Department. There had also been several complaints that a marijuana smell was coming from the clothing storage business.

When detectives tried to contact Sacramento residents Heather Keyes, 30, and Mitchell Rodriguez, 32, the two would not let them inside. However, they were able to see a fully operational butane honey oil lab in “plain view,” the police department says.

After presenting a search warrant, Lodi detectives and the San Joaquin County Metro Narcotics Task Force Team seized more than 6,000 pounds of marijuana and 300 pounds of honey oil from the business, as well as lab equipment, illegal firearms and a large amount of cash.

Along with Keyes and Rogriguez, nine people who claimed to be employees of Fly-N-High were also arrested on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance.