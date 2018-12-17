Gold Star Mothers Honor Their Fallen Sons in Wreath Laying Ceremony at Tracy Cemetery

TRACY — Tucked away at the Tracy Public Cemetery are rows and rows of headstones honoring veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Behind the 1,800 wreaths laid next to them is a group of three determined Gold Star Mothers.

“We’re actually a good team here in Tracy, the three of us that work together,” said Loretta Bridges.

Bridges and Julia Conover are two of those three mothers who have created an apparatus of donors, partnerships with local businesses and a relationship with Wreaths Across America.

Now in their fifth year, they raised enough funds to bring the 1,800 wreaths for the veterans’ headstones in Tracy, which were all laid down Saturday.

The only problem — they had 1,800 wreaths and there are 2,100 veterans’ graves.

“You know, we want to cover them all but we were just happy we got what we did,” Conover told FOX40.

“It just does your heart good to see this and we’re hoping next year we’re going to have them all covered,” Bridges said.

Each year since they started, the military mothers have raised more money for more wreaths than the year before. But it’s never been enough to cover each and every headstone.

Still, Bridges and Conover say after the enthusiasm they saw Saturday they’re hopeful.

“We said next year it’s going to happen,” Conover said. “I think that’s what our feeling was. It didn’t happen this year but that’s OK.”

They say their determination comes from Marine Lance Cpl. Brandon Dewey and Army Staff Sgt. Steven Bridges — their sons. They both died in Iraq in 2006 and 2003 respectively.

When the mothers are finally able to honor each veteran’s grave with a wreath they’ll be indirectly honoring their sons’ memories as well.

You can help them by clicking here.