Police: Suspect Killed by Deputies in South Natomas was Man Wanted in Elk Grove Carjacking

SACRAMENTO — After days of searching for an Elk Grove carjacking suspect, Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies say they had no choice but to shoot and kill the man once they found him.

The shooting happened near Truxel and San Juan roads in the parking lot of a FoodMaxx.

The carjacking suspect, a man in his 40s, may not have been in front of the South Natomas FoodMaxx for very long before he was shot and killed by two Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies.

“They had cut somebody off prior to coming to this location,” said Tyrone, who did not want to give his last name.

Tyrone said he and his dad saw the suspect vehicle, a white SUV, driving aggressively on Truxel Road just before it parked.

“In the midst of that, the police was (sic) right behind them and followed them over here, and when we pulled in that’s when I heard the shots fired,” he told FOX40.

There were five or six shots, according to witnesses FOX40 spoke with. The gunfire panicked those inside the grocery store.

Kyle, who did not want to provide his last name, and his sister both work at the store but his sister called to tell him to not come in.

“She was crying, hiding in the back room with other coworkers, saying ‘active shooter,'” Kyle told FOX40.

However, it was not an active shooter.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the suspect was in the passenger side of the SUV. That’s when the deputies fired on him because, according to the department, they had no choice.

“The suspect exited the vehicle and posed an immediate threat to both deputies,” said Sacramento Police Sgt. Vance Chandler.

After he was shot, police found a handgun on the man.

The driver of that car was detained but, so far, she has not been charged.

“Our investigation will include seeing what she’s responsible for,” Chandler said.

It all started in Elk Grove on Saturday, when the suspect was pulled over for shoplifting at a Walmart. He drove off, kicking off a high-speed chase and a subsequent carjacking.

Elk Grove police soon discovered who he was.

“They enlisted the assistance of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department in attempting to locate him,” said Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Shaun Hampton.

Sheriff’s deputies spotted him Sunday and eventually followed him to the South Natomas area. What prompted those deputies to approach him in a crowded shopping center parking lot still remains unclear.

“It was scary,” Kyle said. “Yeah, I thought the worst.”

The sheriff’s department said the deputies involved are all OK.

The suspect who was shot Monday had a $1 million warrant out for his arrest. According to the sheriff’s department, he also had an extensive criminal history.