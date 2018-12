Please enable Javascript to watch this video

‘Twas the Sunday before Christmas

and just after sundown,

Sacramento was gathering at the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink...

For “The Ugly Sweater Christmas Crawl”, their new holiday tradition,

Where friends and families come together for a charitable mission...

Walking to and from bars and restaurants and more,

Enjoying holiday specials anywhere they explore!

More info:

Ugly Sweater Holiday Pub Crawl.

Sunday

6pm - 12am

Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink

Tickets at Linktr.Ee/HofIsBetter