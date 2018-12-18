CHP: Driver Uses Chicken Wings Receipt to Cover License Plates

MARIN COUNTY — A CHP sergeant in Marin County pulled over a driver Tuesday who had used a receipt from chicken wings to conceal his license plates.

Around 8 p.m., while the sergeant was patrolling southbound Highway 101, he spotted a Ford Mustang with partially covered license plates.

He stopped the driver north of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard. The CHP reports drivers in that area will sometimes cover their license plates to avoid bridge tolls.

That’s when the sergeant noticed the man’s license plates were covered by a Safeway sticker receipt from a pound of teriyaki glazed chicken wings. The receipt had been torn in half, with the top half covering a part of one plate and the other half covering a portion of the other plate.

According to the CHP, the driver was cited for driving on a suspended license and obstructing his license plates. His Mustang was impounded.