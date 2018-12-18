Davis Parents Push Back Against School’s Potentially Pricey Name Change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- From the 1950s until her retirement in 1990, Dr. Mary Ellen Dolcini was a fixture in the Davis Joint Unified School District.

She spent her last decade in education as a principal at North Davis Elementary School.

After Dolcini passed away earlier this year, it was recommended that the school change its name to "Dr. Mary Ellen Dolcini Elementary."

However, days before an expected vote to make it official, some were saying a change is not needed.

"The people that I’ve spoken to the most about it are focused on resources," said parent Jessica Gray.

Gray says she and other parents have no problem honoring Dolcini. However, her concern is how much it would cost to do so.

"Going and changing everywhere that the name appears in digital materials, doing the work of creating the new materials that we would need with the new name," Gray told FOX40.

Gray said the district has yet to do a cost analysis on the possible name change.

FOX40 contacted the school district Tuesday but didn’t hear back.

In a new development Tuesday night, however, former board member Janice Bridge, who first proposed the name change, wrote in the Davis Enterprise that a vote on the matter should not happen Thursday as planned. She urged to board to delay, she wrote in part.

"All of this said, it is not right nor fair that parents of elementary school children be asked to attend a school board meeting on the night before the last day of school before winter break," she wrote.

FOX40 attempted to contact Bridge and other supporters of the name change but did not receive any replies.

Documents online from DJUSD still say a vote is happening Thursday after public comment on the issue. That could change between now and then.