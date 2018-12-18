Deputies Arrest Paradise Man Found in Deceased Resident’s Car

TAHOE VISTA — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office tracked down and arrested a man Monday after he was found in a deceased Paradise resident’s car.

Stephen Miller, who is also from Paradise, was found Sunday night at the Cedar Glen Lodge in Tahoe Vista, according to the sheriff’s office.

Miller was wanted out of Butte County for violating his probation and cutting off his ankle monitor.

The sheriff’s office reports after deputies spotted the 35-year-old in the car, he quickly ran from them before he was caught.

He has been booked into the Auburn Jail without bail.

All remaining evacuation orders in Paradise were finally lifted Saturday morning following the Camp Fire, which killed at least 86 people.