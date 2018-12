FAIRFIELD — Commuters should avoid eastbound Travis Boulevard in Fairfield Tuesday night, the Fairfield Police Department warns.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company will have to repair a gas leak in the area, prompting the road closure.

The police department reports the eastbound lanes of Travis Boulevard will be blocked off at Jefferson Street until 3 a.m.

Detours will be available but the police department says traffic will be slow.

Nearby residents will not need to evacuate during the repairs.