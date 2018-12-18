Encore Studio Presents ‘Annie’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

childrens

dansical

Encore Studio of Elk Grove proudly presents ANNIE~ aand fun for the whole family. The Production features 300+ local children from the Elk Grove community acting/singing/dancing the storyline of Little Orphan Annie, a Holiday Favorite! Show times are 2pm or 6pm on Sat 12/22 at Sheldon HS PAC. Ticket info by calling (916) 685-0931.Encore! Studio of Performing Arts presents 'Annie'Sat @ 2pm & 6pmSheldon High School Performing Arts Center8333 Kingsbridge WayTickets $15 At Encore Studio or By Calling (916) 685-0931Limited tickets at the day of /door of event