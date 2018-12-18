Encore Studio Presents ‘Annie’

Encore Studio of Elk Grove proudly presents ANNIE~ a childrens dansical and fun for the whole family. The Production features 300+ local children from the Elk Grove community acting/singing/dancing the storyline of Little Orphan Annie, a Holiday Favorite! Show times are 2pm or 6pm on Sat 12/22 at Sheldon HS PAC. Ticket info by calling (916) 685-0931.
More info:
Encore! Studio of Performing Arts presents 'Annie'
Sat @ 2pm & 6pm
Sheldon High School Performing Arts Center
8333 Kingsbridge Way
Tickets $15 At Encore Studio or By Calling (916) 685-0931
Limited tickets at the day of /door of event
CanuDance.com