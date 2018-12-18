‘Just Come Home:’ Roseville Mother, Business Owner Goes Missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- Roseville mother, wife and business owner Briana Ferguson has not been seen or heard from since Friday.

Her husband of 15 years, Dan, is doing his best to hold things together.

"I'm just really missing my wife and if anybody knows anything, just ask them to contact the Roseville Police Department so we could find her and get her home 'cause her daughter misses her," Dan Ferguson said.

The couple owns The Ferguson Group Inc, a property management and real estate sales company in Roseville that oversees 400 residential and commercial properties.

"The thing that makes this suspicious is she doesn't have a history of doing this," said Rob Baquera with the Roseville Police Department. "This is abnormal behavior for her to go missing for days at a time. That, of course, is red flags for the family and for the police department."

Investigators are tracing Briana Ferguson's steps from that Friday, including if she had shown any properties just before her disappearance.

"Our detectives are following up on the timeline of the last time that anybody saw her," Baquera said.

She was last seen in their west Roseville home shortly before 3 p.m.

She drives a white 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which is also missing. It has the California license plate 7LHK752.

A contractor, who's worked for the family for several years, told FOX40 he saw Briana Ferguson at a meeting Friday morning but nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

"We need the public's help to provide us some information about her whereabouts," Baquera said. "If you have any information that's what we're looking for."

"Just come home. That's it. Just come home," her husband said.