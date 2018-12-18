Paul’s Favorite Things: Spinner’s … and a Surprise Cameo

One of Paul's favorite spots for a sweet treat is Spinners Cinamon Rolls in Land Park. It sits behind an unassuming gas station on Sutterville Road, kitty-corner from the Sacramento Zoo.

FOX40 has been highlighting Paul's favorite things as we prepare to say goodbye, but this morning we had an extra special surprise for him -- our old pal Gary Gelfand.