Acclaimed director, actress and comedian Penny Marshall has died at the age of 75, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports Marshall died of complications from diabetes.

Marshall was first in the spotlight as Laverne in the hit sitcom “Laverne & Shirley.”

She became the first woman to direct a film that grossed more than $100 million with “Big” and her film “A League of Their Own” would be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

