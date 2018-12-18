Tips to Help Get Your Christmas Gifts Safely Shipped on Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO -- It's the busiest week of the year for people working in the packing and shipping industry and a United Parcel Service store in West Sacramento was no exception.

"Yesterday was pretty much the busiest day of the year," said UPS store manager Albie Madrigal. "We did about 800-some packages."

That's about five times their normal shipments -- and their rush is far from over.

"These are your three crucial days to get it there before Christmas. Otherwise, you're going to spend an arm and a leg," Madrigal explained.

The next three days are the last days you can ship Christmas gifts if you want them to arrive before Santa does. But every day you wait the price for shipping increases.

"So that's what I like to tell people, 'Do you want it this Christmas or next Christmas?'" Madrigal said with a laugh.

It's not just a matter of getting your packages in the mail on time. Employees say how you package your gifts can make a big difference too.

"UPS recommends 2 inches per sides of the box," Madrigal told FOX40.

The packing experts say don't decorate the outside of your package with gift wrap or craft paper.

"I used to work at the plant, so I used to see the craziest things," Madrigal explained. "Even the littlest piece of tape or paper of it can tear it off completely through the rollers, so then your package is missing."

If you're unsure of how to send your gifts, employees are also happy to lend a helping hand.

"We can pack everything you bring in. We can custom make anything," Madrigal said.

Tuesday is the last day for you to ship using UPS' most affordable delivery option. The U.S. Postal Service, UPS and FedEx all have express options that can get your package to its destination faster. But as Christmas gets closer, the costs of those shipping methods only get higher.