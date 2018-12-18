Police: Teenage Girl Hospitalized after Shooting on Ethan Way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento police launched an investigation along Ethan Way near Wyda Way Tuesday night after a girl was wounded in a shooting.

The Sacramento Police Department reports stores were still open as officers were investigating behind Best Buy.

BREAKING: Shooting behind Best Buy and DSW on Arden in Sacramento. Stores are still open. @SacPolice and @sacsheriff responding, still deciding how to let shoppers out who want to drive away from the scene. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/srnDMHBfX8 — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) December 19, 2018

Witnesses told FOX40 they ran to help the teenage girl who had been shot in the side while sitting inside her mother's SUV. That information has yet to be confirmed by the police department.

"The woman jumped out and started screaming so I ran over there. A young girl was hit in the side in the ribs right here," said witness John Michaud. "I pulled her out of the truck."

He says the girl may have been 13 or 14 years old.

"There were two toddlers in the middle in baby seats," Michaud said.

Seeing that they were not hurt, Michaud said he kept his focus on the teenage girl. His Army combat training came to bear on the streets of Sacramento around 7 p.m.

"I got her out of the truck and put a compress on her," he explained.

Michaud says he was helped by an EMT who just happened to be passing by as everyone waited for an ambulance to arrive and police to piece together what had happened.

BREAKING UPDATE: I'm learning from @SacPolice that the shooting did not happen on @ArdenFair property. It happened on Ethan Way. Witnesses say they ran to help a teen girl...shot in the side while in her mother's SUV. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/l99kLaVjYK — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) December 19, 2018

Syra Drones says she saw two men running down Ethan Way as she heard gunfire.

"I heard the woman screaming when they pulled her out of her white car over there, like a white truck. It was shocking," Drones told FOX40.

The police department reports the girl has been hospitalized.

There have been no additional details released, including any information about a suspect or suspects. By 10 p.m., police say the area was not under any immediate threat.

A department POD camera overlooks part of the area where the shooting appears to have happened but three hours into their investigation, police were just starting to examine the video and couldn't say if the crime was caught on camera.

SHOOTING LATEST: @SacPolice tell me the teen girl shot on Ethan Way tonight is in stable condition. According to witnesses, she was shot in the side ribs while inside her mom's SUV. You can see the doors of that truck open below. One man says he heard 18 rounds fired. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/AF9NYUcJog — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) December 19, 2018

