Authorities Investigating Fatal Crash Involving SUV, Two Semitrucks on Highway 99 in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE -- Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, a male driver in an SUV was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 99 in Elk Grove between Sheldon Road and Bond Road.

Authorities say the man first lost control and hit the center median, disabling the 2007 Buick SUV in the number three lane.

Investigators say a 2016 Kensworth semitruck collided with the Buick and the man who was standing outside of the SUV.

A 2018 Freightliner then struck the man as he lay in the roadway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released once the family is notified.

Lanes on Highway 99 were shutdown for several hours as a result of the collisions.

At this time it is not known what caused the crash but investigators believe speed may have played a part in the crash.

No arrests have been made.

