Californians All Asking, ‘What Was That in the Sky?’

SACRAMENTO -- People across California have been posting photographs of a trail of light in the sky.
The National Weather Service Bay Area took to Twitter Wednesday night asking if anyone had seen the "interesting cloud feature," but no one seemed to have an answer.
A dashcam video posted by Richard Lopez captured the moment a ball of light streamed through the sky as he was sitting in his car at a Stockton intersection. NWS Eureka believes it may have been a meteor.
On Wednesday night, United Launch Alliance had hoped to launch a Delta IV Heavy rocket out of the Central Coast's Vandenberg Air Force Base. However, around 5:40 p.m., ULA reports the launch had been scrubbed and they will attempt it again Thursday night.
Many in California are used to seeing strange bursts of light following SpaceX rocket launches but that does not appear to be the case this time.
