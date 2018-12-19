Orangevale Family Could Get a Call from Mariah Carey for Christmas

ORANGEVALE — Mariah Carey wants an Orangevale family’s digits after they projected one of her music videos onto their home for Christmas.

On Wednesday, the “Queen of Christmas” retweeted a video of the decked out Dovewood Court home.

“Someone get me this family’s phone number so I can call and say Merry Christmas!!!” Carey tweeted.

Someone get me this family's phone number so I can call and say Merry Christmas!!! 🎄🎄🎄 https://t.co/ZRL2WPIJze — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 19, 2018

Right alongside the “Peanuts” inflatables and strings of Christmas lights, Carey’s “O Holy Night” music video from 2001 can be seen playing on the home’s garage door.

FOX40 spoke to a woman at the Orangevale home who said her son is responsible for the projector and runs it on weekends.

No word yet on Carey’s Christmas phone call.