Organic Date Nectar

Don’t feel all that guilt eating your favorite sweets this Holiday season. Instead, relet an under-appreciated superfood give you all the sweet you need with some added health benefits. David Czinn, Co-Founder & President of D’vash Organics, joined us in-studio to talk about D’vash and how it can help sweeten our favorite treats, minus the dread of packing on the Holiday pounds. D’vash Date Nectar is a is a sweet, delicious and healthy sweetener and natural honey alternative that's made entirely from organic California dates. Non-GMO and totally vegan, D'vash has a rich history that spans thousands of years and has been a staple of Middle Eastern cuisine since the biblical era. In addition to date nectar, D’vash also has other healthy sweetener alternatives, such as their sweet potato nectar and cayenne infused date nectar. D’vash organics products are carried in more than 4,000 stores nationwide including Whole Foods and Sprouts and can be found on Amazon and on its website - www.DvashOrganics.com

More info:

D'vash Organics

DvashOrganics.com

Facebook: @DvashOrganics

Recipes:

The Famous D’vash Date Shake

INGREDIENTS

1 frozen banana

1 cup almond milk

2 tbsp almond butter

2 tbsp D'vash Date Nectar

Pinch of cinnamon

METHOD

Combine all the ingredients in the blender and blend to perfection.

Top with cinnamon

Pour into a glass and enjoy!

D’vash Perfect Molasses Cookies

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup canola oil

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup D'vash Date Nectar

1/2 cup molasses

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 eggs, lightly beaten

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups whole wheat flour

2 1/4 teaspoon baking soda

2 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger + 1 teaspoon

1 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 cup sugar

METHOD

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.

In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter and the canola oil together.

Add the brown sugar, D'vash, molasses and vanilla and continue mixing.

Slowly add in the eggs and mix.

In another large bowl, combine the flours, baking soda, 2 1/4 teaspoons of the ginger, the cloves and the cinnamon. Blend with a wire whisk.

Gradually add the flour mixture to the creamed mixture and mix until the dough is well blended.

In a small bowl, mix together 1/4 cup sugar and 1 teaspoon ginger.

Scoop out 1 tablespoon of the cookie batter and roll the dough into a ball using your hands.

Drop the cookie dough ball into the bowl of sugar and ginger and coat the dough ball with the sugar mixture.

Place the coated balls of cookie dough about 2 inches apart on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper or silpat.

Bake the cookies for 8-10 minutes.

Remove the cookies from the oven.

Lightly press each cookie with a flat spatula to remove any excess air.

Let the cookies cool on a wire rack.