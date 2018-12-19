Stockton Police: Woman Hit by Car, Killed Crossing Street

Posted 8:44 PM, December 19, 2018, by , Updated at 08:43PM, December 19, 2018

STOCKTON — A woman was hit by a car and died Wednesday night in Stockton.

Around 5:15 p.m., the Stockton Police Department reports says the pedestrian in her 60s was carrying groceries and crossing Pacific Avenue between West Benjamin Holt Drive and Douglas Road.

A driver hit the woman and she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene, according to the police department.

The woman’s identity has not been reported.

According to the police department, there is not a crosswalk in the area where the woman was hit.