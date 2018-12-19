Woman, Young Child Barricade Themselves in Bathroom to Fend Off Home Invaders

MODESTO — Police in Modesto say a woman and her young child barricaded themselves in the bathroom to fend off home-invasion robbers late Tuesday morning.

Police department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said the woman went to shut her front door when a woman asked to use a phone. The woman told her she didn’t have a phone and started to close the door when the stranger began to yell and more people appeared, forcing their way inside.

The woman and her young child locked themselves inside the master bedroom, then the bathroom. Police say the robbers were able to get inside the bedroom but the woman propped her feet up against the bathroom door to keep it shut as the robbers demanded money and jewelry.

From the bathroom, the woman was able to call 911, Bear said.

Police arrested 20-year-old Jhordan Spain, 19-year-old Lucia Gomez, 18-year-old Anthony Hickman, a 16-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy.

Each faces charges of robbery of an inhabited dwelling, burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime and willful cruelty to a child. Spain faces an additional charge of resisting arrest, according to Bear.