Crosses Line Paradise Road, Honoring Those Lost to the Camp Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARADISE -- Wooden crosses standing side by side mark the corner of Skyway and Skyway Crossroad roads.

Thursday was the second time since the Camp Fire that Joseph Bykonen and his family traveled into Paradise to visit what was left of their home.

"As we were passing by we saw the crosses," Bykonen told FOX40.

Ireland's Paradise home survived the Camp Fire but it’s still surreal seeing her town in ruins.

"We wanted to pull over and pay our respects for everybody that died here," Bykonen said.

Greg Zanis is the founder of Crosses for Losses, an organization that puts up wooden crosses in honor of victims who died during tragedies. That includes the 86 victims who died in the Camp Fire.

He drove all the way from Chicago to place the crosses on a grassy field.

"Came over there for about four or five hours," Zanis said. "We just wanted to tell the families, 'You may not understand this but this is my personal Christmas gift to you.'"

Bykonen said his family made it out of the fire safely and seeing the names of the victims on the crosses made him thankful his family was right by his side

"So many people are affected by this. It’s not just Paradise and Concow and Magalia, it’s everywhere," Bykonen said.

The founder of Crosses for Losses said he left caring for the crosses in the hands of a few local people. But he’ll continue to monitor as more of the victims are identified.