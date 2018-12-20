Gift Ideas for the Soccer Fan

Sacramento Republic FC is a record-breaking USL franchise and the 2014 USL Cup champion. Through an unrivaled level of support from its fans and community, the club is leading a movement to secure MLS rights and build a soccer-specific stadium in Downtown Sacramento. Launched during Sac Soccer Day in 2013, Republic FC exists to make the Sacramento region into the most inspiring, energetic and rewarding place to live, work and play through the beautiful game. For more information, visit SacRepublicFC.com.
