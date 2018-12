SACRAMENTO — The organization Move America Forward and local volunteers are assembling care packages for American troops stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The group says it will ship more than 2,500 boxes, each filled with treats like candy canes, hot cocoa, coffee and Christmas stockings.

They each also include a note, thanking the troops for their service.

Those who have been deployed before say the packages are greatly appreciated.

