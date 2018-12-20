New Citrus Heights Police K-9 Sniffs Out Narcotics in Post Office Packages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- Two-year-old K-9 Farley was just sworn into the Citrus Heights Police Department a week ago as a narcotics specialist.

Farley and his handler, Detective Dave Moranz, are also assigned to the United States Postal Task Force in Sacramento -- and the pair has been busy.

"They detect the odor, not the actual drugs, the odor that comes off the drugs. He's trained to alert on marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin," Moranz said.

Farley is one of five canines with the Citrus Heights Police Department but the only one trained for narcotics.

In just two weeks time, Farley has been proving his worth.

"He's already alerted to over 34 pounds of marijuana, 7 grams of heroin, 8 grams of cocaine and also 4 grams of methamphetamine," Moranz told FOX40.

Together the illegal narcotics have a street value of close to $100,000.

But to Farley, it's all just a game.

"He doesn't know he's finding drugs," Moranz said. "He thinks he's looking for his toy and he associates the odor with that."

It all starts with one simple command.

"I use the word peanut butter," Moranz explained. "Most people use 'find it,' 'get it,' whatever, but I thought peanut butter was kind of funny because I like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Moranz says the lovable Farley is popular around the post offices.

"He's a pretty popular guy," he said. "Everybody knows his name, no too many people know mine."