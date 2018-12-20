Pacific Ballet Presents ‘The Nutcracker’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Nutcracker is gift for Stockton from Stockton. With a nearly all-local cast, Pacific Ballet's performing company is an incredible collaboration of talent, bringing together Stockton's top dancers, directors, artists and others behind scenes. Pacific Ballet is honored to present: Eduardo Retiz, Artistic Director - Teatro de Arte Dance Company as Herr Drosselmeyer; Antione Miller, choreographer; principal dancer - New Dance Company and shares his talents with Pacific Ballet - dancing royal roles as Mouse King and Arabian Prince; Valerie Gnassenou, Artistic Director - Yameci Dance Company; Director of all things dance at Delta College - graces the stage as the Arabian Princess; Two beautiful, brainy ballerinas from UOP - Kelli Loritsch is the Snow Queen; guest artist Elizabeth Le reigns as the Sugar Plum Fairy. A special treat, these ladies together in Spanish. Cathy Medeiros, Artistic Director - Ballroom Bootcamp, as Lady Stahlbaum & several of her dancers are guests at the party

More info:

The Nutcracker

Saturday

7pm

Bob Hope Fox Theatre

800-745-3000

PacificBallet.net