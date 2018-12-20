Two Squatters Arrested in Calaveras County for Burglary, Drug Possession

CALAVERAS COUNTY — Two suspects have been arrested on multiple charges after they were found squatting in a vacant Copperopolis home.

On Dec. 17, deputies arrested 44-year-old Larry Vannatta and 45-year-old Cathryn Walter after confirming with the Edgewater Court homeowner that no one should be inside the home.

Investigators found that Vannatta and Walter had been living in the home and many collectibles and possessions, including sports, NASCAR and Disney memorabilia, had been stolen.

One of the suspect’s truck was also found parked in the garage with stolen property inside.

Both suspects were booked into the Calaveras County Jail on charges of burglary, grand theft, theft, vandalism and criminal conspiracy.

Walter’s additional charges include possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Vannatta was also charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition and committing a felony while out on bail.

This case is still under investigation. Deputies ask anyone with additional information to call Calaveras County Sheriff’s Dispatch at (209) 754-6500 or their anonymous tip line (209) 754-6030.