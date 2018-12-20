Young Boys Left Home Alone Found Watching ‘Home Alone,’ Mother Arrested

MUNCIE, Ind. (WRTV ) — Police in Muncie say they found a 7-year-old boy and his 4-year-old brother watching “Home Alone” while their mother was away at work.

Police say they received an anonymous call on Tuesday saying that two young children were left alone at a home in the 1800 block of South Franklin Street.

When police arrived at the home they found the boys watching the movie “Home Alone,” a 1990’s film where a young boy’s family leaves for Christmas vacation and accidentally forgets him.

Police contacted the boys’ mother at work and she told them she couldn’t find a babysitter so she told the oldest son to stay home from school so he could watch his younger sibling. She told police she had done the same thing before, but not very often.

The mother was arrested and charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent. Both boys were placed into the care of their aunt.