Grandmother’s Death Being Investigated as Suspicious in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY — Deputies in El Dorado County are investigating a suspicious death after a 60-year-old woman was found dead inside her home.

Deputies say they responded to the home Tuesday, where they found Helen McKinney dead and her car missing.

The victim’s son found her body.

The victim’s family says she was a grandmother of six boys. They say she was looking forward to spending Christmas with them.

Now, the family is left with unanswered questions about their loved one’s sudden death.

The home on Pleasant Valley Road in El Dorado County is where Brian Hoover says he found his mother.

“My sister sent me a text message to check on mom because she hasn’t heard from her in a while,” Hoover said.

Hoover, who lives next door, immediately went to his mother’s home.

“The top lock had a broken key, [the] deadbolt lock so, I thought that was pretty strange, but things happen,” he said.

That’s when Hoover says he used his key to get inside.

But he saw a chaotic scene: his mother’s belongings were scattered all around.

“And at that point I got a little nervous, opened the door the rest of the way and found my mom,” Hoover said. “There was blood, bruising, blood stains down toward her lower back, her hands were really purple and swollen.”

McKinney’s car, a white Nissan convertible, wasn’t in the driveway where it should have been.

“As I was walking around, I could see through the window that her car was missing, and it’s strange because it was a really nice, new Nissan, white two-door, black rims.”

Now, deputies are investigating her death as suspicious; while the family is waiting for answers.

“I don’t know what to think about the way she passed away, in light of things that I’ve seen, and the way things are happening it’s not looking good,” Hoover stated.

Deputies say they are waiting for the autopsy results for the official cause of death. They’re asking for the public’s help in locating McKinney’s missing car.

If you see the white convertible, a 2017 Nissan 370Z, with license plate number: 8CSX032, please contact local law enforcement.