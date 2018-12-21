High School Football Coach Headed to Sac State

SACRAMENTO — The Sports Information Department at Sac State wouldn’t confirm coach Richardson’s hiring Friday, but they were quick to point out they weren’t denying it either. Saying, ‘nothing is official until the coach signs his contract,’ which will be after the first of the year.

Richardson himself though, left no doubt. Which now has football fans across the region buzzing.

Putting aside 24 years of coaching football at Folsom High, that encompasses 4 state titles, including back-to-back championships the last 2 seasons.

Kris Richardson resigned today to join long-time friend and colleague at Sacramento State, Troy Taylor.

“My dream has always been to coach college football. You know, I’ve done this for 24 years, and what we’ve done here at Folsom High School means the world to me,” Richardson said.

But the challenge now is to duplicate what, together, Rrichardson and Taylor built for Bulldog Nation and have it translate at the college level with the Hornets.

“The stamp we put here at Folsom High School, with the high-powered offense and the exciting games and putting rear-ends in the stands, we want to do that at Sac State,” Richardson said.

Joe Davidson, who writes for the Sacramento Bee, states the pair are “ripe for a challenge.” Saying, “They’re young coaches, 49 and 50 years old. Kris and Troy. I could just sense it’s going to work.”

The Hornets just made the biggest splash they could make during the off season.

And they needed to, Sac State hasn’t won a conference title since 1995.

And last year’s program was just 2 and 8.

“We’re excited. We feel like we can get this thing rolling and get it going fast,” Richardson expressed.

“You know, the biggest thing is, can these guys recruit? Can they get into living rooms and talk to mothers and aunts and fathers about getting their kids to come to Sacramento State,” Davidson asked.

They’ve already got a leg up in that department locally.

So now, from a fan’s perspective, it’s time to sit back and enjoy the ride.

“I’m back with someone I love coaching with. We love the game and we love challenging ourselves and we love being daring in football. I can’t say it enough, it’s going to be a great time and I’m excited,” Richardson said.

It has been a crazy week for coach Richardson. A week ago, Folsom won the state championship.

Monday and Tuesday, he met with coach Taylor about becoming the assistant head coach at Sac State.

And Friday, he resigned from Folsom to do just that.