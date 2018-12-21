Go
Search
FOX40 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX40
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Traffic
Seen on FOX40
Studio40 Live
Events
Weather
55°
55°
Low
38°
High
58°
Sat
38°
57°
Sun
48°
59°
Mon
44°
56°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Last Minute Gift Ideas
Posted 1:49 PM, December 21, 2018, by
Studio40 Live Staff
,
Updated at 12:56PM, December 21, 2018
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
Google
Pocket
Tumblr
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
More info:
InTheNews.TV
EXPOSED: Listen to the Full Podcast
FOX40 digs deeper into some of California’s most infamous murder cases in our podcast, EXPOSED.
Popular
Orangevale Family Could Get a Call from Mariah Carey for Christmas
Californians All Asking, ‘What Was That in the Sky?’
Retired Vacaville Officer Accused of Secretly Filming House-Sitters Having Sex
Authorities Investigating Fatal Crash Involving SUV, Two Semitrucks on Highway 99 in Elk Grove
Latest News
The All New 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
Supreme Court Rejects Trump Plea to Enforce Asylum Ban
1 in 4 Globally Will Have a Stroke at Age 25 or Older, According to New Study
Vehicle Crashes into Business for 5th Time in 12 Years
Studio40 LIVE
Shop Easier this Season
Studio40 LIVE
Hot Toys Under $50
Studio40 LIVE
Gift Ideas for the Soccer Fan
Studio40 LIVE
Meaningful Holiday Gift Ideas
Studio40 LIVE
Holiday Gift Ideas with IKEA
Contests
Studio40 LIVE
Win Tickets to Disney on Ice!
Studio40 LIVE
Give the Gift of Art
Studio40 LIVE
December Gadget Gift Guide
Studio40 LIVE
DIY Holiday Gift Guide
Studio40 LIVE
Top Tech Gifts
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.