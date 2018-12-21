Police: Redding Man Arrested for Stealing Only Right Shoes from 12 Pairs During Burglary

REDDING — The Redding Police Department has arrested a man suspected of stealing shoes.

Tuesday, around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a burglary at Redwood Sole on Hilltop Drive.

The store owner reported several shoes had been taken but the suspect had only taken half of 12 pairs valued at $2,400.

For unknown reasons, the suspect had only taken the right shoes.

Two days later on Dec. 20, around 4:40 a.m., the same business owner called officers about a burglary in progress.

When an officer arrived on scene, he saw 29-year-old Matthew Watson tampering with the lock on the front door.

Watson was seen at the door for several minutes before leaving on a bicycle.

The officer pursued Watson and detained him. He had burglary tools and a methamphetamine smoking pipe in his possession.

Watson was booked into the Shasta County Jail.

The shoes were later found at a residence he had been staying t.