Tracy Little League’s Equipment Stolen, Again

TRACY — Burglars struck not once, but twice, stealing thousands of dollars of baseball equipment from the Tracy Little League.

The Tracy police department says the discovery had been made Wednesday at the city’s Legacy Fields.

FOX40 spoke to disappointed players and organizers to find out who is helping the league through this crisis.

Empty spots mark the thousands of dollars of stolen baseball equipment, as well as the frustration players and organizers with the league now feel.

“I was just really mad at whoever did it ‘cause like, why ruin our fun experiences,” asked Tracy Little League player, Logan Courtney.

Organizers say, sometime earlier this week, burglars cut the locks on the storage units housing the league’s equipment; they stole the generators, pitching machines and even boxes of baseballs from the 800 kids in the league.

“That somebody would come right around Christmas and steal their equipment, it’s very frustrating and disheartening,” expressed Travis Courtney, the league’s vice president.

This burglary is the second time the organization’s been hit

“Even more heartbroken ‘cause this is the second time [and] like, maybe they’ll do it next year but I really hope they don’t because I love baseball,” Logan said.

Major and Minor Player Agent for the Tracy Little League, John Trujillo, says Christmas-burglars cleaned them out.

“We were just getting back our equipment and still waiting for our insurance claim from the previous one when this one occurred,” Trujillo said.

Trujillo says they put more locks and added more security features but still, the Grinches struck.

“Trying to put better locks, more security features but when somebody wants their stuff, they’re gonna do what they need to do to get it,” Trujillo stated.

Now, the organization is raising money on GoFundMe to replace what was taken, because in three weeks, the league will host try outs

“There are nice, generous people out there that want to make sure these kids do have the equipment that they need and they’re going to help us,” Travis said.

Trujillo says he did get some encouraging news: The city of Tracy will be installing security cameras.

And to the burglars, 10-year-old player, Logan pitches this message:

“Shame on you and like why would you do this? It’s just sad,” he said.

The Tracy Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to come forward. You can also leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers.