Vehicle Crashes into Business for 5th Time in 12 Years

Saginaw County, MI (WJRT) — A Saginaw County business is picking up the pieces after a vehicle crashed through a wall for the fifth time in 12 years.

A red Chevrolet pickup truck crashed through the wall of Michigan Pipe and Valve around 2:30 a.m., leaving a gaping hole. The truck drove through an arrow sign, an area of brush and the parking lot before hitting the building.

The collision destroyed the gas meter on the building, causing the Zilwaukee Fire Department to block off the area for a while Friday morning.

“A lot of damage,” said Theresa Jaime, owner of Michigan Pipe and Valve. “This is the first time that they’ve hit the warehouse. They’ve hit my office, usually it’s in the offices here, but this is the first time they’ve hit the warehouse and the gas line.”

Nobody was inside the building and it was unclear whether the man driving the pickup truck was injured.

The repeated crashes are quite frustrating for the company’s owners. They are not sure why their building, which sits at the end of Adams Street on Kochville Road, keeps getting hit.

There’s a stop sign on Adams Road and the Saginaw County Road Commission posted an arrow sign after the last crash in 2017, which the driver mowed down Friday morning.

“It’s a little hard to understand because we’re 150 yards off the highway, or off the road,” Jaime said.

The road commission is considering additional markings or barriers at the intersection to prevent any more crashes.