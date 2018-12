Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a tradition that dates back to the 19th century -- Christmas carolers bringing music and the holiday spirit to state capitol workers in the days leading up to Christmas Eve. On Tuesday, the Asian Community Center Show Stoppers sang at the Capitol Rotunda. It's the second year the choir has been a part of the Capitol's Holiday Music Program.

FOX40 photojournalist Rachelle Riley brings us the performance -- and why they say this group is so important to them.