Crash on Highway 99 Forces Two-Lane Closure

SACRAMENTO – Two lanes are currently blocked on southbound Highway 99 near Calvine Road due to a solo-vehicle crash, according to Caltrans.

Lanes one and two are both closed; currently, there is no estimated time for reopening.

#1 and #2 lanes blocked on southbound Highway 99 north of Sheldon Road due to solo vehicle crash. No ETO #TrafficAlert — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 22, 2018

Commuters can expect up to an hour-long delay.

